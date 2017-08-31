Fen Tigers seeking to enhance confidence levels against Stoke

Jordan Jenkins feels that a victory away to the Stoke Potters in the National League Knockout Cup will boost Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ confidence ahead of a number of must-win meetings on the road in the National League.

With crunch clashes against the Isle Of Wight Warriors and the Plymouth Devils coming up next month, Jenkins believes the Fen Tigers can warm up for those tests by defeating the Potters in the second leg of their quarter-final replay at Loomer Road on Saturday (7pm).

Having crushed the Staffordshire outfit 61-29 in the league on Sunday, which included a 13-point haul for Jenkins and a paid maximum for Jon Armstrong (12+3), the Fen Tigers sit in pole position to reach the semi-finals after establishing a 24-point lead from the opening leg.

Jenkins said: “I struggled last time I went there but I had the completely wrong set-up, but this time I know what the right set-up is.

“We didn’t start off well last time we went there but Danny (Halsey) did quite well and Jon knows the track well, so hopefully if we can make a better start we can win.

“We have struggled away from home but I think if we can get an away win on Saturday it will build our confidence to get more away wins later on in the season.”

The West Row based outfit will return to league duties 24 hours later as they look to complete a double against basement side Buxton Hitmen (3pm) having turned them over at the Hi Edge Raceway back in June.

Jenkins added: “Buxton might be bottom but they look a good enough side on paper. Hopefully, though, we can get another home win.

“A win is a win and I will take it by however many points. You can tell that everyone wants to get into the play-offs as they are all up for it.”

While it was business as usual against the Potters the Fen Tigers were unable to inflict a first home defeat of the season against the Lakeside Hammers on Friday after going down 44-33.

Although a 5-1 led home by new signing Drew Kemp and Danno Verge in heat two put the Fen Tigers three points up early on, that was as good as it was to get for the visitors, despite Connor Mountain, Jon Armstrong and Dan Halsey all taking heat wins later in the meeting.

Rob Henry, team manager, said: “It was never going to be easy. Lakeside is never a place you can come to once perhaps twice a season with several inexperienced riders.

“We were always going to struggle unless we made the starts. Towards the end it was starting to come our way a bit but all in all that was about the right result.”

Scores

Lakeside Hammers 44: Steve Boxall (g) 10+1, Nick Laurence R/R, Tom Bacon 10+1, Alfie Bowtell 10+2, Paul Hurry 10, Alex Spooner 0, Connor Locke 4+1.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 33: Connor Mountain 7, Luke Ruddick 4+1, Jon Armstrong 8, Jordan Jenkins 1+1, Dan Halsey 6, Danno Verge 4+2, Drew Kemp 3.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 61: Connor Mountain 6+2, Luke Ruddick 10, Jon Armstrong 12+3, Jordan Jenkins 13, Dan Halsey 11, Alex Spooner 4+1, Danno Verge 5.

Stoke Potters 29: Mitchell Davey 10, Paul Burnett 1+1, Tony Atkin 6+1, Luke Priest 3+1, Lee Dicken 3, Ryan Terry-Daley 6, Shaun Tedham (DNR).