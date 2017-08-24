Fen Tigers seeking consecutive victories over the Hammers

Kevin Jolly feels that claiming back-to-back wins against National League play-off rivals the Lakeside Hammers is not beyond the realms of possibility for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers, writes Graham Clark.

After watching the Fen Tigers cast aside the Essex-based side 55-34 at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday, club promoter Jolly believes his side can complete the double when they visit the Arena-Essex Raceway on Friday.

“Arena-Essex is a difficult place for anyone to go but with the way the likes of Connor (Mountain), Jordan (Jenkins) and Dan (Halsey) performing the way they are, there is no telling what they could do,” said Jolly.

“They have got a strong top three but they have not got much at the bottom and if we can get our reserves and middle order beating them then it is possible we might just pick something up.

“If you had asked me a week ago about getting anything there I would have said no chance, but after Sunday’s win we must be reasonably confident.”

Following on from their clash against the Hammers, the Fen Tigers will be hoping to notch up another home win when entertaining the Stoke Potters on Sunday (3pm)

“We have just got to make sure we keep things simple against Stoke and keep it rolling in the league against them on Sunday,” added Jolly.

“If we want to make the play-offs we have just got to keep plugging along and not get too excited. It is all ifs, buts and maybes at the moment.”

Having picked up 13 points during their 51-39 loss in the league away to the Birmingham Brummies on Wednesday, Connor Mountain once again led the way for the Fen Tigers in their victory over the Hammers after storming to his first 15-point maximum of the season.

In what was a one-sided affair from the opening heat, the Fen Tigers’ number one was ably backed up by a nine-point haul from Dan Halsey and a 12-point return from Jordan Jenkins — a score which could have been even higher had it not been for an unlucky exclusion in heat 15.

“To be honest I thought that would be one of our hardest matches of the season as Ben Morley has been in good form and Paul Hurry and Jake Knight are no slouches,” said Mountain.

“I am surprised we won by that amount as we thought it would have been harder than the one against Kent. We really needed that after last week — it was a good performance.”

Scores

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 54: Connor Mountain 15, Luke Ruddick 5, Jon Armstrong 6+1, Jordan Jenkins 12, Dan Halsey 9, Lewis Whitmore 0, Danno Verge 8+2.

Lakeside Hammers: Jake Knight (g) 6+1, Nick Laurence 1, Paul Hurry 10+1, Luke Priest 4+2, Ben Morley 10, Jamie Couzins 3, Connor Locke 0.

n It was announced on Sunday that this year’s National League Fours will be staged at Mildenhall Stadium on Saturday, October 7.