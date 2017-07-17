Fen Tigers see off champions

A power-packed performance from the Mildenhall Fen Tigers saw them claim their first home victory against the Birmingham Brummies since 1986 on Sunday.

With their top four in superb form — amassing 46 points between them — the victory was never in real doubt, although the current champions made life difficult in the early heats.

The Fen Tigers made a perfect start as Connor Mountain stormed to victory being joined by team-mate Jordan Jenkins, who swept by Jack Parkinson-Blackburn for a 5-1 opener.

The impressive Taylor Hampshire won heat two for the first of four victories ahead of Matt Marson as the visitors gained a 4-2 to pull the lead quickly back to two.

Heat four saw a pillar to post victory by Danny Halsey whilst Hampshire took heat five to leave the meeting tied at 15 each.

A tape exclusion for Liam Carr in heat six saw a second home 5-1 from the Mountain/Jenkins partnership and a four-point lead, and although Hampshire managed to hold off all Jenkins efforts in heat eight, the Fen Tigers were starting to get a true foot hold in the meeting.

An impressive ride from captain Jon Armstrong in heat nine (just 0.32 seconds outside the track record) supported by Marson saw the home side extend their lead, before they went 10 points ahead with a third 5-1 from the Mountain/Jenkins partnership.

The visitors managed to draw heat 11 when Lewis Whitmore caught young Kean Dicken off the final bend but two 5-1’s in the next two heats from the Armstrong/Marson and Mountain/Halsey pairings saw the Fen Tigers safely home.

Although a 5-1 from Coles and Hampshire added some respectability to the scoreline, team manager Phil Kirk sent out the unbeaten Mountain and Halsey in heat 15 to seal the day in superb style.

Halsey was immaculate with a full 15-point maximum, while his team-mate was unbeaten in his five rides.

After the meeting, promoter Kevin Jolly said: “That’s a straight 10 at home now and I really don’t envisage us being beaten at home this year.

“When our top four are on this kind of form we are very hard to beat.

“I was very impressed with the way young Matt Marson handled himself after this week’s issues, he has an old head on young shoulders and showed great maturity to concentrate purely on his racing.”

The club also held its annual Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund collection during the meeting, which amassed a total of £715.00

Scores

Fen Tigers - 54: Danny Halsey 15 (5 rides), Connor Mountain 12+3 (5),Jon Armstrong 10 (4), Jordan Jenkins 9+2 (4), Matt Marson 7+2 (6), Danno Verge 1 (3) and Kean Dicken 0 (3)

Birmingham Brummies - 36: Taylor Hampshire 13 (7 rides), Connor Coles 7+1 (5), Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 5 (5), Luke Priest 4+1 (5), Liam Carr 4 (4), Lewis Whitmore 3+1 (4) and Layne Cupitt R/R