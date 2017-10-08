Fen Tigers roar to silverware

Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Mildenhall Fen Tigers rallied to topple the Plymouth Devils and get their hands on the National Trophy this afternoon.

The Fen Tigers headed into the second leg at the Mildenhall Stadium trailing by an 18-point margin, having lost 54-36 down in Devon on Friday evening.

However, the hosts responded in positive fashion at their West Row base, winning by the exact same scoreline they had lost by 48 hours earlier to leave the teams locked on 90 points apiece.

A decisive run off followed, during which experienced Fen Tiger Jon Armstrong rose to the fore to secure his side a first piece of silverware in three years.

Promoter Kevin Jolly said: “It doesn’t matter what level you go to you won’t find better speedway than that.

“They were all really up for it and they have done themselves really proud.

WThere have been times throughout the year where I have been despondent about performances but today I’m delighted.

“They showed character today to come back from being 18 points down.

“Whether you are 10 or 18 points down you have got to be positive to overcome that.

“Jon Armstrong dictated the run off — that was like old school speedway.”