Fen Tigers remain defiant in bid to secure a place in the play-offs

Promoter Kevin Jolly has insisted the Mildenhall Fen Tigers will not give up on nabbing a place in the play-offs, despite seeing their chances suffer a big blow over the weekend.

On Thursday the Fen Tigers were beaten 53-37 at struggling Isle of Wight, while their other away trip — at Plymouth — was postponed due to the wet weather.

They bounced back in style on Sunday with a 60-28 home victory over an under strength Cradley Heathens side, but a top four finish now appears to be a tall order.

The seventh-placed Fen Tigers have three outings in hand on Lakeside in fourth, but there are seven points separating the two sides.

Nevertheless, after the win over Cradley, Jolly said: “We will take each meeting as it comes now and see where we finish.

“While there is a mathematical chance of us making the play-offs we will keep pushing for them.”

The highlight of the Cradley mauling was provided by Drew Kemp as the 15-year-old produced an exciting home debut, ending with him gaining a paid 12 return.

“Young Drew put in a very promising performance and I was particularly impressed by his ride in heat four where, after leading Connor Coles before the race was stopped, he showed real composure to go out and do it again in the re-run,” added Jolly.

“I don’t like our paying public having to witness such an unbalanced meeting, but this really was out of our hands and there was no option but to run the meeting.”

The Fen Tigers, who have seen Danno Verge ruled out for four weeks with a broken collarbone, travel to Eastbourne on Saturday (7pm), before hosting the Isle of Wight on Sunday (3pm).