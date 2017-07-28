Fen Tigers ready for their second bite of the Knockout Cup cherry

Kevin Jolly has warned the Mildenhall Fen Tigers they must learn from their mistakes if they have any chance of reaching the semi-finals of the National League Knockout Cup, writes Graham Clark.

The Fen Tigers secured a quarter-final replay against the Stoke Potters earlier this month when coming through a last-heat decider in the second leg at Mildenhall Stadium.

Club promoter Jolly believes that the matter could have been settled at the first time of asking had the West Row outfit not surrendered a two-point lead and crashed to a 50-40 defeat in the opening leg.

In a rallying call, Jolly has made it clear that they may not be so fortunate should they suffer a similar fate at Loomer Road on Sunday (6pm), particularly if errors are not ironed out ahead of Tuesday’s home second leg (7.30pm).

“We have got to go to Stoke and try and do better than last time,” said Jolly.

“I didn’t go but I was watching on the update boards and I thought we were keeping it tight then we fell apart in the final few heats.

“These are incidents we can tighten up and do better on. Stoke were a bit off the pace early on in the season but they have turned into a decent side.

“They are a side that anyone of their riders can pop up and have a good one which makes them a bit unpredictable.

“If you catch them on a good day they are a good team.

“We have got to go there and do as well as we can and then get the job done back at our place and not make the mistakes we did last time.”

While the Fen Tigers will use Ben Morley in place of Connor Mountain, who is on duty in the Championship with the Ipswich Witches, they will welcome back Luke Ruddick and Sam Woods back into the side, with both riders now fully recovered from recent injuries.

“It’s been a nightmare trying to replace two reserves but luckily we had Matt Marson to fall back on for a few meetings,” added Jolly.

“It is good to get them both back. Luke has been chomping at the bit for a couple of weeks. Both should be strong enough to do a job in what will be a busy spell.”

Ahead of their clash with the Potters, the Fen Tigers will contest a challenge match against a side made up of riders from the Poultec training scheme, including current Wolverhampton Wolves star Nathan Greaves, at Mildenhall Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).