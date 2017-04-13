Experienced Halsey is the star turn with Fen Fours maximum

Danny Halsey gave reasons for Mildenhall Fen Tigers fans to be excited for the season ahead with his performance at Sunday’s Fen Fours event.

The competition, held at The Mildenhall Stadium as a curtain-raiser for the new campaign, featured all seven of the Fen Tigers’ riders for 2017, plus a host of other big names.

Yet, it was Halsey that caught the eye with a maximum return of 15 points from his five outings.

That return helped his Brown Builders side record a title-clinching 40 points, with Fen Tigers team-mate Jordan Jenkins weighing in with a further 11.

The hot conditions caused some track issues at the West Row facility, but promoter Kevin Jolly has insisted they will be ironed out in time for Sunday’s Easter Chase meeting against Kent Kings.

“The track did get dusty as the meeting drew towards its conclusion and I would like to apologise to everyone for that,” he said.

“We will work on the track ahead of next Sunday but we are in a much better position than we were at the start of last year in every aspect of the club and things will only improve.”

Scores

1st Browns Builders (40 points) — Danny Halsey 15 (5 rides), Cameron Heeps 11 (5), Jordan Jenkins 11 (5) and Chris Widman 3 (2)

2nd Assured Aces (37 points) — Stefan Nielsen 17 (6 rides), Jon Armstrong 8 (5), Sam Woods 8 (5) and Ryan Kinsley 4 (4)

3rd Mighty Manchetts (25 points) — Ben Morley 13 (5 rides), Nathan Stoneman 8 (6), Danno Verge 3 (5) and Taylor Hampshire 1 (4)

4th Palmers Panthers (23 points) — Danny Ayres 8 (5 rides), Alfie Bowtell 7 (6), Connor Mountain 6 (4) and Luke Ruddick 2 (4)

n The Fen Tigers will begin their 2017 National League campaign on Monday with a trip to Cradley Heathens (7.30pm).

n For an interview with Fen Tigers’ Connor Mountain on his return from injury, see www.newmarketjournal/sport