Ex-France captain Saint-André hails ‘fantastic’ Open Day at Finborough School

Former France captain and 2015 Rugby World Cup head coach Philippe Saint-André was delighted with the response to Saturday’s Open Day at Finborough School.

More than 100 youngsters from 13 Eastern Counties Rugby Union clubs and schools took part in a morning of coaching, run by PSA Academies, one of Europe’s high performance sport development businesses.

HELPING HAND: James Wade, Oxford University RFC head coach, hands out some advice

Saint-André, who is the co-founder and director of PSA Academies, was joined on the day by four special guests that ran the coaching sessions on the day.

“It was a fantastic day,” said the Frenchman, who earned 69 test caps for his country between 1990 and 1997, before coaching France in the most recent World Cup.

“More than 100 children came and I am sure they enjoyed it a lot.

“Congratulations to the coaches who were with me, the training was well organised and we had fantastic weather.

EXPERT GUIDANCE: Philippe Saint-Andr� at the coaching session

“I am sure a lot of the children improved their skills and I’m now looking forward to our camp in July in Tignes.”

Boys and girls aged between 10 and 18 took part in the day, with former Munster hooker Denis Forgarty, Northampton Saints back row Lewis Ludlam, Oxford University RFC head coach James Wade and Northampton Saints Academy coach Simon Sinclair running fast-paced 30-minute training sessions.

PSA Academies, whose partners include Stowmarket-based companies Xplore and STC teamwear, have held similar sessions in Germany and The Netherlands, and are planning to bring their unique, transformative experience around the UK and Ireland.

In addition, PSA Academies offer a range of group trips, including individual programmes, for youth and elite rugby teams, specifically focused on high performance.

To book or for more information call 01449 742707, email sales@psaacadmies.com or log on to www.psaacadmies.com