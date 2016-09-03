England stars set to grace Bury in special T20 contest

Cricket fans are set to get a unique opportunity to meet some of England’s cricketing greats and to see them play against a local team on their doorstep a week today.

The PCA England Masters, run by the Professional Cricketers’ Association, will be bringing a team of ex-England Test and one-day international cricket stars to Bury’s Victory Ground next Friday (September 9) to play a T20 match.

Simon Jones, a member of the 2005 Ashes-winning side, and Phil DeFreitas are the latest two names to be confirmed ahead of the match against a combined Bury St Edmunds and Worlington team.

The match, which is being supported by Bury St Edmunds-based brewer Greene King, is taking place at the Nowton Road venue, starting at 3.30pm.

Greene King IPA is working closely with the PCA in support of grassroots cricket.

Jones and DeFreitas join star names such as Mark Ramprakash, Dominic Cork, Alex Tudor, Owais Shah, James Foster and Usman Afzaal in the England side.

The cricket match will be preceded by a lunch at which items of memorabilia will be auctioned off by ex-England cricketer Ed Giddins.

General admission to the match will be £5 for adults and free for under-13s from 2pm when the public bar will open.

Visit the Suffolk club’s websites at www.burystedmundscricketclubofficialsite.co.uk or www.worlingtoncricketclub.co.uk to buy pre-paid spectator tickets.

All spectators are asked to bring their own seating.