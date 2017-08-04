Disappointment as Oxley opts for a move away from struggling Bury

Have your say

The chairman of Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club has revealed that prodigy Alex Oxley has moved to fellow Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League team Copdock & Old Ipswichian, writes Hannah Dolman.

It comes as Bury continue to struggle in the EAPL, having won only one of their 15 fixtures this season, with seven games remaining.

They are 39 points adrift of 11th-placed Norwich as the situation becomes more desperate.

And, Paul Whittaker has now confirmed the 16-year-old’s move to mid-table Copdock.

“It’s always disappointing to lose players but he’s made his decision,” he said.

“He chose to go because of what he sees as an opportunity elsewhere with people who will help his career.

“There’s certainly no bad feeling and we, of course, wish him the best for the future.

“But I do believe we will be fine without him.

“And I also think the situation is not hopeless, we still have every chance of not being relegated.

“The players that remain have a lot of ability and it’s a young team too.

“It’s obviously been a disappointing season so far, the results don’t tell the whole story, but results are what count.”