Depleted Woolpit suffer defeat away from home

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Maldon (176-7) beat

Woolpit (174-3)

by three wickets

Woolpit took the long trip to Maldon missing almost half the regular first team, but won the toss and decided to bat.

Maldon bowled tightly removing Jack Rowett for 1, Chris Wells for 9 and Ryan Newcombe for 7 as Woolpit struggled to 44-3.

Will Parker was still there and with Alex Jackson doubled the score before being stumped for 38 as they upped the run rate.

Jackson was caught for 44, and then a typically aggressive 54 not out from James Holmes took the score to 174.

Woolpit’s efforts were hampered by an injury to Parker, who had to come off after a spell of four overs for just 4 runs.

Nevertheless, the bowlers stuck to their task and seven wickets fell before Maldon reach their target, with Alex Packer (2-28) the star.

Woolpit host Worlington tomorrow (12pm).

n In Division Three, Woolpit II (144-8) lost to Little Bardfield Village (236-8) by 92 runs.

Marcus West top scored for Woolpit with 74.

n In Division Seven, Woolpit III (90) lost to Battisford (313-6) by 223 runs.

n Woolpit Ladies (94-5) took a big step towards winning the league by beating leaders Mildenhall (93-9) by five wickets.

Lottie Kent (4-19) and Linzi Everett (3-12) restricted Mildenhall before Beth Absolon (37) top scored in the successful run chase.

n In the Hunts County Bats Suffolk Cricket League Division One, Woolpit Sunday (278-4) beat Mildenhall (275-6) by six wickets.