Culford bowled over with new technology

Culford School has become one of the first schools in the UK to adopt cricket bat sensors to help improve pupil player technique.

The Suffolk boarding school’s high performance cricket programme has added the Zepp Power Sensor to its arsenal of coaching equipment aimed at developing and nurturing talent.

The sensor is a small device that fits inside a bat grip and determines the position, orientation and acceleration of a bat through its swing.

It transmits data instantly after a shot is played and enables coaches to instantly provide analysis and feedback.

Suffolk head coach and Culford’s head of cricket, Andrew Northcote has already brought invaluable experience to the programme at the school, alongside his assistant coach Jack Beaumont — a cricketer for East Anglian Premier League side Copdock & Old Ipswichian.

Northcote, who is also an Italian international player, said: “We are one of only a few schools in the country to use the sensor and it has already improved our understanding of the techniques of our players.

“We have seen the success of technology within our tennis and golf academies and we are keen to keep up with innovation.”

Culford School is constantly at the forefront of new technologies, being one of the few facilities in the world to have a Merlyn Spin Bowling machine.

Pupils have benefitted from the school’s dynamic approach to learning, including 16-year-old Alex Oxley, who became the youngest player since World War II to represent Suffolk 1st XI.