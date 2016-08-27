Cruickshank cracks his fourth ton in six games

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Vauxhall Mallards 202-8

lost to Bury 206-4

by 6 wickets

When it comes to writing the story of the 2016 season, Daron Cruickshank’s name will feature strongly with four centuries in just six games so far, writes John Urquhart.

Mike Comber’s team rediscovered the winning habit with a six-wicket win over third-placed Mallards, to leave them 32 points away from the bottom but 34 points below the next team in the league.

Once again winning the toss, Comber inserted Mallards under a cloudy sky with rain in the air.

Sean Park stepped up and took five wickets and swung the game decidedly towards Bury following a stand of 103 for the second wicket.

In reply, Bury made an unsteady start losing James Sturgeon and Dom Manthorpe with just nine on the board.

But Cruickshank came to the crease and changed the game completely with an unbeaten 128, sharing stands of 52 with Ben Curran, 71 with Comber and 74 with Park.

n In Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Four, Bury II (149) lost to Wivenhoe II (153-2) by 8 wickets.

Adam Kizis’ team suffered their first loss of the season, going down to league leaders Wivenhoe in a tense encounter.

n In Division Five, Nacton (233) beat Bury III (203-6) by 30 runs.

Great team spirit nearly produced a remarkable result after Kevin Dobson took to the field with just eight players.

Frank Stennett and Ollie Riddick both took three wickets and Yogi Kumar three catches before Tony Riddick scored an unbeaten 65.

n In Division Nine West, Eye and District (251-3) beat Bury IV (197) by 54 runs.

In a game reduced to 80 overs, and with both teams fielding ten players, Eye batted first and their openers, Kilburn and Weedon, put on a commanding 157 for the first wicket on the way to a very competitive total which Bury were unable to chase.

n In Hunts County Bats Suffolk League Division One, Bury St Edmunds (222-7) lost to Mildenhall (223-3) by 7 wickets.

Glenford Boyce (51) and Daron Cruickshank (64) dominated the Bury innings but couldn’t prevent Mildenhall reaching their target

n Greene King Players of the Week: Sean Park, Daron Cruickshank, Tony Riddick.

n In Two Counties Championship Division Six: Stowmarket 241-5 (Ives 147 not out, Blake 49, Hawes 33) beat Kelvedon 108 ( D. Watling 3-13, G. Tillbrook 3-20, J. Finbow 2-31, A. Johns 1-24, S. Lilley 1-17) by 133 runs.

n In Division Nine West, Stowmarket II 131 (Mayhew 55, Witherly 22 no, H. Tillbrook 19, Gilbee 7-24 )lost to Stradbroke 287-4 (Mann 116, Allum 59,Codd 2-78, H Tillbrook 1-38, T Lown 1-27) by 156 runs.