Crudeli’s five-wicket haul helps Woolpit taste victory once more

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Witham (114) lost to

Woolpit (118-6)

by four wickets

A five-wicket haul from Nathan Crudeli helped Woolpit get back to winning ways with a convincing victory by four wickets at Witham.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Witham made it look like it was going to be a long afternoon in the sun for the Woolpit fielders by plundering 30 runs from their first three overs.

However, when danger man Jake Wakelin was caught behind off the bowling of Will Parker, the balance changed dramatically into Woolpit’s favour.

Wickets fell at regular intervals with the Witham batsmen, despite the fact that there were not many runs on the board, continuing to play their shots.

Crudeli was the bowler who was doing the majority of the damage as, although he was expensive early on, he found an excellent rhythm to finish with figures of 5-46.

The last wicket fell in the 30th over with just 114 runs on the board.

In reply, Woolpit had a few scares in reaching what should have been a straight forward total. Jack Rowett was the first man out for 10, caught at mid wicket off the bowling of Shaun Bragg.

Several cheap wickets soon followed, and when James Holmes was out for just three, the score was 71-6 and the game was very much in the balance.

But Crudeli (49 not out) came to the rescue again and, in partnership with Alex Jackson (17 not out), made sure they reached their total with no further loss of wickets.

n In Division Three, an excellent 94 not out from James Bradwell, and four wickets from Adie Starling (4-27), helped Woolpit II (166-6) beat Exning (164) by four wickets.

n In Division Seven, Woolpit III (277-6) gained revenge for their thrashing by East Bergholt (117) a couple of weeks ago with a 160-run win.

Trevor Haynes (120) was supported by Adam Feavearyear (62) and Ben Gale (36) with the bat, while Will West (4-23) and Pete Christie (2-23) impressed with the ball.

n In Division Nine, Woolpit IV (175-7) slipped to a 54-run defeat to Exning II (229-5) at the weekend.

Woolpit’s bowlers found it hard work at Exning, where 108 from Kris Judge and 64 from Adam Newbury took Exning to 186-1, before being pegged back to 229-5, as Graham Moss and Nat Samuels picked up two wickets each.

Richard King, Ben Smart and Duncan Smart all scored in the 40s in reply, but Woolpit were unable to keep up the required run rate and ended up 54 runs short on 175-7.

n Woolpit Sunday lost by eight wickets in their latest Hunts County Bats Suffolk League Division One fixture against Battisford.

James Deeley (68 no) and Alex Jackson (43) top scored with the bat as Woolpit finished on 245-8, but Battisford cruised home with eight wickets and eight overs to spare.

n In Division Four, Woolpit Sunday II (108-8) lost by 48 runs to Lakenheath (156-8), with John Morgan (2-12), Craig Newcombe (2-16) taking wickets for Woolpit.