Worlington lose out at home to Hadleigh in high-scoring clash

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington 314-4 lost to

Hadleigh 315-5

by five wickets

Worlington were defeated by a five-wicket margin in a high-scoring affair when they took on relegation-threatened Hadleigh at the weekend.

Batting first, Worlington amassed 314-4 from their 50 overs with centuries from Jimmy Watson (113) and Chris Baugh (108), who shared a third wicket stand of 176 runs.

After tea, Worlington’s opening bowling pair of Sean Cooper (1-16) and Steve Flack (1-38) then kept Hadleigh in check early on, reducing them to 54-2 with a wicket apiece.

Craig Woollard soon followed up, collecting his first wicket of the afternoon when he removed Mark Simmonds for 32.

However, Marlon Dias and Tom Piddington posted a fourth wicket stand of 168 to wrestle back control for the visitors.

Dias eventually fell for 69, and although Woollard (2-56) picked up a second wicket towards the close, Piddington was in fine form, finishing unbeaten on a match-winning score of 153.

Worlington, however, hold onto fourth spot in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, ahead of a trip to Haverhill this Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Five, Worlington II made the journey to face their Witham counterparts and the title-chasing Essex side were victorious by a nine-wicket margin.

Half-centuries from 16-year-old Matt Wittish (62) and Terry Small (52) helped Worlington post a score of 191-8 from their innings.

Witham passed the total inside 41 overs and for the loss of just one wicket, finishing on 192-1 to claim the win.

n Worlington Academy enjoyed a five-wicket win at home to Battisford and District in Hunts County Bats Suffolk League Division Four on Sunday.

Wittish, Shaun Lister and Jake Goodall all took two wickets each to restrict Battisford to 147-9, before Dan Abbs (49) and Wittish (46) steered Worlington to 149-5 to secure a 10th win in a row.