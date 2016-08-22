CRICKET ROUND-UP: Bury end winless run, while Diss suffer relegation

It was sweet 16 for Bury St Edmunds at the weekend as they ended a run of 15 games without a win by beating Vauxhall Mallards by six wickets.

Sean Park (5-30) took five wickets to restrict the hosts Vauxhall to 202-8, before an unbeaten century from Daron Cruickshank (128 not out) helped Bury to a winning score of 206-4, and saw them climb up to ninth in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League table.

Elsewhere, Sudbury slipped to sixth in the table after a crushing nine wicket defeat at home to Burwell, and Woolpit dropped to the foot of the table after drawing at Copdock and Old Ipswichian.

In the Dipple and Conway Opticians Norfolk League, Diss were relegated from the Premier Division after an eight wicket defeat at Downham Town.

Despite a century from Chris Cooper (120) helping Diss score a total of 244, Downham (245-2) reached the target with the loss of just two wickets, and coupled with Cromer picking up maximum points in their win over Sprowston, it meant Diss will finish the season in the bottom two.

Garboldisham climbed up to second place in the Premier Division after beating North Runcton by 69 runs, while Old Buckenham’s four run defeat at newly crowned champions Brooke saw them drop to fourth.

Elsewhere, Mildenhall stretched their lead at the top of Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One at the weekend.

Mildenhall secured a 35 run win at home to Frinton II, while nearest rivals Wivenhoe lost at home to Witham, meaning Ben Shepperson’s men now hold a 30 point lead at the top of the table.

Haverhill, Hadleigh and Halstead all tasted victory at the weekend, with Worlington losing at home to relegation threatened Hadleigh.

EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (0) 95 all out in 36.2 overs (G Hume 5-29) lost to Burwell (25) 99-1 in 8.5 overs (R Potter 54no) by 9 wickets.

Vauxhall Mallards (4) 202-8 in 64 overs (D Conway 60, S Park 5-30) lost to Bury St Edmunds (25) 206-4 in 49.1 overs (D Cruickshank 128no) by 6 wickets.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian (15) 296-6 dec in 60 overs (D Botha 100no) drew with Woolpit (11) 260-5 in 58 overs (M Rippon 123no).

TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

*home team

Division One: *Braintree (7) 253-6, lost to Halstead (18) 254-5 by 5 wickets.

Haverhill (20) 237-5, beat *Coggeshall (7) 227 by 10 runs.

*Mildenhall (18) 255-7, beat Frinton II (8) 220-7 by 35 runs.

*Worlington (7) 314-4, lost to Hadleigh (17) 317-5 5 wickets.

Division Two: *Exning (3) 129, lost to Mildenhall II (20) 130-2 by 8 wickets.

*Lakenheath (20) 256-9, beat Easton (7) 151 by 105 runs.

Dunmow (18) 309-5, beat *Long Melford (7) 223-6 by 86 runs.

Division Three: *Brockley (20) 216-7, beat Woolpit II (6) 150 by 66 runs.

*Copdock & OI II (20) 220, beat Sudbury II (7) 127 by 93 runs.

Coggeshall II (17) 306-4, beat *Halstead II (7) 210-5 by 96 runs.

*Haverhill II (0) 99, lost to Kelvedon & Feering (20) 101-0 by 10 wickets.

*Mistley II (20) 255-5, beat Tuddenham (5) 150 by 105 runs.

Division Four: Needham Market (4) 163-8, lost to *Abberton (19) 164-3 by 7 wickets.

*Bury St Edmunds II (3) 149, lost to Wivenhoe II (20) 153-2 by 8 wickets.

Felixstowe & C (19) 267-8, beat *Hadleigh II (9) 248-9 by 19 runs.

Elmstead II (8) 200-6, lost to *Mildenhall III (18) 201-6 by 4 wickets.

St Margarets (14) 204-7, tied with *Walsham le Willows (13) 204-8.

Division Five: Nacton (18) 233, beat *Bury St Edmunds III (10) 203-6 by 30 runs.

Great Bromley (1) 117, lost to *Earl Stonham (20) 121-0 by 10 wickets.

*Nowton (4) 172, lost to Kesgrave (20) 177-2 by 8 wickets.

Worlington II (4) 191-8, lost to *Witham II (19) 192-1 by 9 wickets.

Division Six: Stowmarket (20) 241-5, beat *Kelvedon & F. II (3) 108 by 133 runs.

Melton St Audrys v Long Melford II result not received.

Division Seven: *East Bergholt II (5) 142, lost to Woolpit III (20) 143-7 by 3 wickets.

Mildenhall IV (3) 134, lost to *Halstead III (20) 135-2 by 8 wickets.

*Stowupland (7) 227-9, lost to Tendring (19) 229-5 by 5 wickets.

Division Eight: Frinton III (5) 172, lost to *Battisford (20) 173-5 by 5 wickets.

Abberton II (19) 185-4, beat *Elveden (6) 177-9 by 8 runs.

Division Nine South: West Mersea II (6) 261-5, lost to *Boxted (17) 262-3 by 7 wickets.

Division Nine West: *Eye & District (20) 251-3, beat Bury St Edmunds IV (6) 197 by 54 runs, 80 overs.

Stradbroke Vikings (20) 287-4, beat *Stowmarket II (4) 131 by 156 runs.

Sunday

Ladies Challenge: *Mildenhall (18) 191-3, beat Ipswich (6) 146-7 by 45 runs.

Saffron Walden v Woolpit result not received.

Ladies T20:*Battisford (5) lost to Mistley (17) scores not received, Mistley won by 65 runs.

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

Premier Division: Brooke 223 all out beat Old Buckenham 219 all out.

Garboldisham 175 all out beat North Runcton 106 all out.

Division One: Thetford Town 207-10 lost to Stow 257-7.

Topcroft 223-10 beat Norwich II 204-10.

Division Three: Bungay 258-4 beat Mundford 80-10.

Old Buckenham II 158 all out lost to Acle II 183-9.

Division Four: Norwich III 254-7 beat Garboldisham II 250-6.

Division Six: Diss II 55 all out lost to Bradfield II 56-2.

Hales & Loddon 133 all out lost to Topcroft II 134-8.