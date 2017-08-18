Cricket teams enter business end of season

Have your say

Stowmarket (118-1) beat Needham Market (117) by nine wickets in the local Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship derby to remain second in the division.

The Division Five match saw the home side strengthen their promotion shot with the comprehensive victory.

Adrian Watling took three wickets, while George Tillbrook took two as they limited Needham to 117 runs.

At the crease, Dale Watling (62) and Paul Blake (44 no) made quick work of knocking off the runs with the loss of only one wicket.

n Meanwhile in Division Nine West, Stowmarket II (158) beat Haverhill III (144) by 14 runs.

A great team effort led to the narrow victory, with Andy Brown (52) as top scorer, and helped by the extras column, which stacked up to an added 28 runs.

n In Division Two, East Bergholt (139) lost to Lakenheath (142-2) by eight wickets.

The recent Lakenheath revival showed no signs of letting up on Saturday as Shane Leech’s men were victorious on the road at fifth-placed East Bergholt.

The side lie in second-bottom but are now only four points adrift of tenth place.

n In the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division, Cromer (205-8) lost to Garboldisham (208-6) by four wickets.

Garboldisham boosted their chances of securing their Premier Division status by winning on the road on Saturday. Garby captain Danny Cash elected to bowl first, with Tom Davey (3-40) the pick of the visiting bowlers as the home team made 205-8.

Davey went on to then score a crucial 52 unbeaten runs in the chase for victory, which Garboldisham successfully pulled off in 47.1 overs.

Johnny Leech was also in good form with the bat, top-scoring for Garboldisham with 58 runs — a haul that included three sixes.

The win sees Garby head into their final two games of the campaign one place above the relegation zone.