Cooper will savour his international experience

There may not be many games Bury St Edmunds’ players wish to recall this season, but the 2017 season is one Sean Cooper will never forget.

For it has provided the first taste of international cricket for the veteran Bury vice-captain — and he cannot wait to get some more.

Cooper’s sparkling performances with Suffolk Over-50s saw him called up for the England Home Counties Over-50s side to play Australia Over-50s at Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club.

And the all-rounder, who turned 50 in March, had a day he will never forget, ending up knocking off the target at the crease himself with Nasser Hussain’s brother Mel to record a four-wicket victory.

“It was a great day and a brilliant experience for me,” he said.

“The ECB do not recognise the team as an official international side, so it is called the home counties over-50s, but the Australia Over-50s side are funded by Cricket Australia. And although it was not called an official one day-international it was all done officially.

“I was given the new ball and had 10 overs.

“They were bowled out for 159 and we knocked them off with four wickets left.

“Nasser Hussain’s brother, Mel, ended on 84 not out and I went in at number six and finished on seven not out.”

He added: “I play with teeangers at Bury, so it was nice to be the youngest in the side!

“I have to say a thank-you to Rick Jones of Suffolk Over-50s who put my name forward.”

Cooper is hoping to have done enough during his peformance to feature in the trip to Australia, after they were invited to play in an international over-50s competition in Sydney in December 2018 and a one-day series for The Ashes.