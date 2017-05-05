Comfortable win for Woolpit in second Two Counties fixture

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Haverhill (152-9) lost to

Woolpit (159-0) by 10 wickets

Woolpit travelled to Haverhill looking to maintain their positive start to the season.

The host team won the toss and opted to bat, but were soon made to regret that decision when Will Parker clean bowled opener Anthony Philips for a duck in only the second over.

Haverhill found it difficult to build a score due to accurate bowling and wickets falling at key times.

Medium pacer Barry Collins conceded only 16 runs from his 10 overs, taking three wickets including Haverhill’s key man, captain Adam Dellar (24).

A late partnership between David Humphrey and James Boulton gave the score some respectability, but wickets from James Holmes, Chris Wells, and Keiran Cloud saw the home side finish on a disappointing 152-9.

For any chance of turning the game around, Haverhill needed early wickets — but this didn’t happen.

Openers Parker and Jack Rowett looked comfortable with the new ball and both batsman comfortably passed 50.

The total required was reached quite comfortably in the 37th over without losing a wicket — Parker finished not out 69 and Rowett not out 82.

n In Division Three, Woolpit II (170-8) lost to Haverhill II (171-5) by five wickets.

Losing a number of players to the first team showed, as Woolpit collapsed from 77-1 to 139-8 before eventually posting 170-8.

In reply, Haverhill struggled to 86-5 before Street, 55 and Sharpe 33 saw Haverhill home without any further loss of wickets.

n In Division Seven, Woolpit III (229-7) lost to Worlingworth (230-3) by seven wickets.

Trevor Haynes posted 65, Adie Bullet 54, and Mick Hobbs 33 not out took Woolpit to 229-7.

However on the small ground the total was difficult to defend, as Worlingworth coasted to a seven wicket victory.

n Hunts County Bats Suffolk Cricket League Division One, Bury St Edmunds Sunday I (233-5) lost to Woolpit Sunday I (234-3) by seven wickets.

Half centuries from Ben Curran, Josh Toon and Mark Nunn helped Bury to 233-5.

Matt Angell (47) and Marcus West (53) were followed by 55s from Antony Barnes and Nathan Crudelli, giving Woolpit a seven wicket win.

n In Division Four, Woolpit Sunday II (144-8) lost to Hadleigh (145-3) by seven wickets. Gerry Artindale was forced to retire injured, as the team reached 144-8.

Despite some good bowling from the youngsters, particularly Sam Bradwell, Hadleigh passed their target with seven wickets to spare.