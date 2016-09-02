Caught in the Middle with Ron Raisey: The best batting display I have seen this season

Last Saturday I was lucky enough to witness probably the best batting performance I have seen all season, and from the best position in the ground – out in the middle.

Mildenhall’s Steve Taylor’s 112 not out was a prime example of how to build an innings, not giving a single chance, then accelerating to seal the victory with yet another massive six. Steve will be a tremendous asset to the club if they get to the East Anglian Premier League and he is able to come back next year.

The Match of the Day turned out to be a stroll in the park for Mildenhall as they beat Witham by eight wickets. Witham 225-6 Kyle Morrison 2-43, Hamzah Ikram 2-37. Mildenhall 228-2, Taylor 112no, Luke Youngs 61. Hadleigh are the visitors this weekend.

Hadleigh were well beaten by Wivenhoe, losing by 124 runs. Wivenhoe 266-7, Hadleigh 142.

Worlington ran out comfortable winners against Haverhill, winning by seven wickets. Haverhill 165, Adam Dellar 47, Josh Ruthven 47, Ben Hyde 2-24, Graham Downey 2-39. Worlington 167-3, Jimmy Watson 71no, Will Bailey 2-55. It’s a home game this Saturday against Halstead.

Halstead ran out winners by two wickets in a close fought encounter with Coggeshall. Coggeshall made 184-9, Josh Wells 3-39, Halstead 185-8, Chris Rayner 60.

In Division Two, all three of our featured sides were beaten, Exning coming the closest to achieving victory, losing by just 16 runs to East Bergholt. East Bergholt 246-7, S Lawson 3-47, Exning 230-8, Tim Catley 97. Long Melford are the visitors on Saturday.

Lakenheath lost to Dunmow by six wickets, despite the superb all-round performance of captain Shane Leech. Lakenheath 237-9, Leech 82, Danny Rodic 74, Dunmow 240-4, Leech 4-63. This Saturday they entertain local rivals Mildenhall II.

Long Melford were well beaten by Mildenhall II, losing by 126 runs. Mildenhall 334-2, Jon Allen 101no, Steve Graham 158, Long Melford 208-9, Jason Wade 46, Phil King 42 T Ahmed 2-9. Melford travel to Exning, and Mildenhall won’t have to worry about getting out the Sat Nav as they travel to Lakenheath.

My local club Stowmarket rounded off their title-winning season with an emphatic win over Long Melford II. Stowmarket 287-3, Dale Whatling 101, Paul Blake 112, Long Melford 162-8, Kieran Haynes 2-15,

Three of our local teams are right in the relegation dog fight in Division One. Hadleigh, Haverhill and Halstead are separated by just 29 points with two games to go — now is the time to come up with back-to-back wins.

In Division Two, Long Melford, Lakenheath and Exning occupy the bottom three places, with the vital game this weekend seeing Exning entertain Long Melford. Sadly it looks like two of these clubs will drop into Division Three.

Finally, I would like to congratulate Worlington on their superbly run Beer Festival last weekend. When I left on Sunday evening, the place was heaving. Both the cricket club and the Air Ambulance will benefit greatly from the money raised from this event. Very well done to all those involved.