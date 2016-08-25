Caught in the middle with Ron Raisey: Match of the Day will be on the cricket field

Mildenhall have opened up a 30 point gap at the top of Division One after their nearest rivals Wivenhoe were comprehensively beaten by Witham. With just three games to go, surely it is theirs to lose now.

Mildenhall beat Frinton II’s by 35 runs thanks to another good knock from Steve Taylor, Mildenhall 255-7, Taylor 82, Frinton 220-7, Joe Reed 3-28.

Their remaining fixtures are Witham away this Saturday then home to Hadleigh, before finishing off with an away trip to Haverhill.

After last week’s unexpected victory, Worlington must have had high hopes of another win when they posted 314-4 against Hadleigh, thanks to Jimmy Watson 113 and Chris Baugh 108, but they were well beaten in the end by five wickets. Hadleigh made 317-5 with Tom Piddington staying undefeated on 153 not out, ably backed by Marlon Dias 69.

This Saturday, Worlington travel to Haverhill while Hadleigh entertain Wivenhoe.

Halstead beat Braintree by five wickets, Braintree 253-6, Halstead 254-5, Charlie Douglas-Hughes 73. Coggeshall are the visitors this Saturday.

Haverhill won a close encounter with Coggeshall by just 10 runs. Haverhill 237-5, Chris Palmer 67, Coggeshall 227, Palmer 3-25.

It will take a miracle now for Exning to avoid relegation as they were well beaten by local rivals Mildenhall II by eight wickets.

Exning 129, Dominic Nelson 33, Jon Allen 3-27, Mildenhall 130-2, Steve Graham 66. Exning travel to East Bergholt on Saturday.

Long Melford were well beaten by 86 runs by Dunmow, who scored 309-6 and then restricted Melford to 223-6, Cameron Stace 115 no. Melford visit Mildenhall II next.

Lakenheath earned themselves a much needed victory over Easton thanks to a century by opener Rob Horrex.

Lakenheath 223-9, Horrex 120, Easton 151-9, Adam Horrex 3-46, Paul Pallant 3-6, Tim Milner 2-11.

It’s good to see these aging bowlers turning in some good performances with the ball. It’s a trip to Dunmow next for Lakenheath on Saturday.

In Division Six, Stowmarket have won the league after beating Kelvedon and Feering by 133 runs.

Stowmarket 241-5, Michael Ives 147no, Kelvedon 108, George Tillbrook 3-20, Dale Whatling 3-13.

Their final game of the season is away at Long Melford II.

For our clubs in the top two divisions there is still a lot to play for as we head into the final three games.

Some of our sides are dangerously close to the relegation places in both divisions.

They all have tough games this weekend, but if they play to the best of their abilities then there is no reason why they shouldn’t come away with victories.

I shall be umpiring in the game at Witham, where Mildenhall are the visitors which promises to be the match of the day.

I strongly recommend a visit to the Worlington Beer Festival over the weekend, with 11 beers, five ciders and Jimmy Watson and Graham Ford the burger kings you can’t go wrong. I’ll be there on Sunday, hope to see some of you there.