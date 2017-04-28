Captain putting no pressure on Garboldisham

Danny Cash says there will be no pressure on Garboldisham Cricket Club to replicate last season’s heroics in 2017

Garboldisham were the surprise package in the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division last season, finishing second in their debut campaign in the league’s top flight.

But ahead of their season opener at home to last season’s Division One champions Horsford II tomorrow (1pm), Garby captain Cash reveals expectations have not been raised at The Langley.

“We’re buoyed by what we did last season, it was a remarkable season and we didn’t expect to finish second,” he said.

“Having finished our first season in second, we now have a bit of a target on our back and I think some teams will see us as a big scalp and want to try to turn us over.

“We haven’t put any pressure on ourselves. We just want to play our cricket and see where it takes us.

“If we put in the performances we are capable of then I think we’ll be up there, but there’s no pressure on us.

“We’ll go out there and play our style of cricket and see where we end up.”

Garboldisham have enjoyed a remarkable rise in the Norfolk Cricket Alliance in recent years, from playing in Division Three in 2012 to the Premier Division for the first time last year.

The re-signing of overseas player Dan Constable will be a big boost for Cash and his side this season, with the Australian having impressed with both bat and ball in his debut campaign.

The 20-year-old topped the scoring charts at Garby in 2016 with 608 runs, and also took 28 wickets, a figure only bettered by Kieran Pask’s 30-wicket haul.

“Dan came over last year with two years on his visa and settled in well towards the back end of the season,” said Cash.

“He was bowling well, taking wickets and scoring runs too, so it was a no-brainer for us to tory to get back for this season.”