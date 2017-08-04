Captain calls on his players to show big game bottle

Danny Cash is hoping tomorrow’s crunch game with Fakenham will bring out the best in his Garboldisham players, writes Liam Apicella.

Speaking to The Express last week, Cash did not hold back with his assessment of Garboldisham’s 2017 campaign following their slip into relegation trouble.

And, having already called for a change of collective attitude, Cash is now hoping his charges step up to the plate at The Langley on Saturday (1pm).

Visiting Fakenham occupy the second of two Cecil Amey Norfolk Alliance Premier Division relegation spots, but with just 11 points between themselves and third-from-bottom Garboldisham, it has the makings of a season-defining fixture.

“It is a massive game. We have got ourselves into this position, so now it is down to us to get ourselves out of it,” said Cash.

“We have been well below par this season, but hopefully that will change starting from now.

“There is big-match pressure riding on this game and hopefully that will bring the best out of some of our players.

“It has done before — our lads have done the business in promotion games and cup finals. We need some more of that now.

“If we play to our potential, we are more than capable of beating any team in the division.”

Kieran Pask, who has an average of 24.75 with the bat this season, will miss the encounter.