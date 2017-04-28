Captain calls for best form as Fen Tigers head for Belle Vue

Jon Armstrong has warned that the Mildenhall Fen Tigers will have to be at their sharpest if they are to take anything away from their National League trip to the Belle Vue Colts, writes Graham Clark.

The Fen Tigers captain believes that tonight’s match up at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester (7.30pm) will be one of the toughest the Fen Tigers face all season.

Both teams enter the meeting having won their opening league fixtures with the Fen Tigers inflicting a 46-43 defeat over the Cradley Heathens and the Colts claiming a 45-44 win away to the Stoke Potters.

“I would think that Belle Vue will be the toughest challenge we have faced so far,” said Armstrong.

“I would think away from home it will be one of the toughest meetings we have all year as they have without a shadow of doubt got a strong line-up.

“It is such a different track compared to all the others. It is just the speed around there — it is so fast.

“I am looking forward to the meeting as I enjoy the track.

“It is just whether the lads sit on the bike and let it run, as if they tense up it won’t happen for us.”

Although expecting a stern challenge from the Kirkmanshulme Lane side, Armstrong feels the Fen Tigers enter the meeting in the right frame of mind after backing up their win over the Heathens with a 61-29 success in the National Trophy against the Eastbourne Eagles on Sunday.

While he was optimistic of a victory over Eastbourne at the weekend, the ruthless manner in which it was achieved surpassed his expectations.

An opening heat 5-1 led home by Luke Ruddick set the tone for what was to be a one-sided contest with the Fen Tigers chalking up a further five maximums.

The meeting was over as a contest by heat 12 and while the visitors claimed a 4-2 in the penultimate heat, the hosts rubbed further salt in their wounds when ending the afternoon with a 5-1 fronted by guest number one Danny Ayers and backed up by Dan Halsey.

“I thought us lads at the top might have it easy but I thought the lower order lads might struggle, “said Armstrong.

“But they did exactly what I have been saying and did everything right. I never look at any meeting though and think we are going to trounce a team.

“Seeing Luke Ruddick win heat one must have been a right confidence booster for him, but we all know he can do these sort of things.”