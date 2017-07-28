Bury still show commitment to developing youth despite woes

Have your say

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bury St Edmunds (147)

lost to Copdock & Old Ipswichian (148-6) by four wickets

Bury’s relegation woes are continuing, with a further loss leaving them 36 points off the pace in the league.

But, despite them still searching for a second win, they chose to field five teenagers as they remain committed to youth development.

Bury lost the toss on Saturday to visitors Copdock, and were asked to bat on a day that had rain interruptions and conditions that favoured the bowling side.

Bury fielded one of their youngest ever sides, but lost wickets at regular intervals as the players struggled to cope.

Ben Curran scored 23 and Alfie Marston 13, but the big wicket was that of Daron Cruickshank for 31, to leave the score at a dangerous 83 for five. Luke DePlooy (29) had the home side’s best score.

A last-gasp final wicket stand between Charlie Cook and James McKinney saw 23 runs added, to take the total to 147.

In reply, it was overseas player Jake Mickleborough (74 no) who proved the difference as Copdock lost six wickets in scoring 148.

George Lloyd, 18, had a great bowling debut despite the loss, returning figures of 9-2-31-4.

n In the Two Counties Cricket Championship, Division Three, Halstead (208) lost to Bury St Edmunds II (209-5) by five wickets.

Captain Hugh Stanton (55) hit the best score for Bury, with Phillip Godden (46) and Josh Toon (34) adding runs.

n In Division Six, Bury St Edmunds III (170-4) beat West Bergholt (169-7) by six wickets.

n In Division Nine West, Brockley II (54) beat Bury St Edmunds IV (55-1) by nine wickets.

Greene King players of the week: George Lloyd, Ben Whittaker, Hugh Stanton, Ian Plumb, Stuart Nunn, Findlay Bonas.