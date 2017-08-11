Bury seek victory in derby day clash with high-flying Sudbury

Bury St Edmunds head into this weekend’s derby clash with rivals Sudbury looking for a win to give their survival hopes a much-needed boost.

With just six games of the season left to go, Bury find themselves still marooned at the bottom of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League table.

They visit Sudbury tomorrow (11am), who are still top of the table, but saw their lead at the summit cut to zero points following their defeat to title rivals Great Witchingham last weekend.

Bury faced another Suffolk side last Saturday, as they made the trip to Mildenhall, with the match falling foul to the weather.

Bury won the toss and elected to field first, with Mildenhall reaching 45 without loss before the match was abandoned.

n Ahead of their final Unicorns Championship three-day fixture, coach Andy Northcote believes Suffolk CCC are building a foundation for years to come.

The county enter the Minor Counties Championship’s final round in fourth place in the Eastern Division table – just five points behind second-placed Staffordshire – following a much-improved season.

Any hopes Suffolk had of toppling Lincolnshire from top spot were ended when their penultimate match of the campaign, against Cumberland was abandoned due to rain on the final afternoon.

Ahead of the start of the three-day fixture on Sunday at Flitwick CC, Northcote said: “Overall it’s been a wonderful summer where we have made more progression from last year. I have always said that we are in a building phase and nothing has changed as yet.

“However, this year we reached the quarter-finals of the Unicorns Trophy, which is testament to the above, and the fact that after five games we are 19 points clear of last year’s tally already shows that the squad are growing and improving as well as building a foundation for the years to come. We must be careful not to get too carried away as a couple of players have performed above expectation.”

Suffolk squad: Mickleburgh, Cull, Shepperson, Comber, Young, Rash, Mansfield, Wakelin, Poulson, Ironside, Oxley, Douglas, Salisbury.