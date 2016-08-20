Bury Saints book their place in top flight and close in on unique treble

Top-flight bound Bury Saints are one step away from completing a unique treble, writes Greg Plummer.

The Saints booked their place in the top-tier of the BAFA National League, the Premier Division, with a resounding 42-13 victory over the Sandwell Steelers at Thetford on Sunday.

Only the Edinburgh Wolves stand between the Saints and their treble dream, in a game which will be played at the John Charles Stadium, in Leeds, on August 28.

Saints’ head coach Christian Cantrill said: “We had three goals this year – to be SFC1 champions, premiership promotion and a Division One National Championship.

“Today we completed number two of those three steps and in a fortnight we get the honour to play for the third.

“I am incredibly proud of what this team has done this year, from the players, the coaches, the committee down to the cheerleaders.

“It’s been a true team and club effort to get us to where we are today and we know the next and final game in our season will be our toughest when we play the top-ranked Edinburgh Wolves.

“I know we can match up well with them, but have a lot of work to prepare to get our game plan right.”