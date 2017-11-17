Bury’s winning run is ended

NATIONAL LEAGUE

TWO SOUTH

Henley Hawks 27

Bury St Edmunds 20

by Simon Lord

at Dry Leas

After putting three straight wins on the board, Bury St Edmunds were defeated on the road at Henley Hawks on Saturday.

The game burst into life with three tries in the first 15 minutes, the first of which was scored by Bury scrum-half Harry Anderson-Brown, who had enough momentum to force his way over.

Fraser Honey successfully added the extras and Bury were off and running.

Captain Jake Albon swiftly replied for the hosting Hawks, but soon after Sam Bixby — who would prove to be Bury’s man of the match — pounced on a loose ball for a simple score.

Bury were in control at this point, but as soon as the referee instructed the visitors to change shirts because of a clash of colours midway through the half, they seemed to lose some momentum.

Once Jack Robinson just managed to dot down following a swift move by the hosts, Bury barley touched the ball for the remainder of the half and they went into the break 17-14 behind following George Jackson’s penalty.

The visitors bounced back at the start of the second half as Honey landed a fine kick from 45 metres, but it failed to spark another high-scoring half of rugby.

Instead it was a major battle between the two sides, with Bury going ahead in the 52nd minute when Honey was again showing good accuracy with the boot.

However, decisions started to go against Bury and after that had Henley took advantage.

The home team’s Dave Hyde proved to be unstoppable from 10 metres, and when Jackson added the conversion Henley were 24-20 in front with 15 minutes left.

It was mainly backs-to-wall stuff for Bury during the minutes that remained, with a final Jackson penalty handing Henley an unassailable lead.

Bury return to action after an international break on November 25 at home to London Irish WG (3pm).