Bury RUFC legend Jerry passes away

Bury St Edmunds RUFC have confirmed the death of club legend Jerry Lowden.

After a long battle with illness, the former president, referee and player passed away peacefully this morning (February 9) surrounded by his family.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The club is sad to announce that Jerry Lowden, former club president, has died this morning after a long illness, fought with humour, grace and strength.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Lowden, who was a regular at the club’s pre-match home lunches, also taught metal work at Silver Jubilee School.