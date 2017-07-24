Bury RUFC announce seven new additions to the Wolfpack

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club has announced seven new signings for the new 2017/18 season.

It is the latest in a string of major changes to the National League 2 South team, following the arrival (and subsequent departure last week) of head coach Jon Clarke, new rugby director Kevin Maggs, a new junior coach and several players coming in from Italy.

Boyd Rouse, a centre/fly half, joins the club from Zimbabwe - where he plays for the Zimbabwe Sables National 15s team. Boyd also plays for the Zimbabwe Cheetahs National 7s team.

Second row/back row William Scholes also joins Bury, from US Cognac in Federale 1 France (the country's highest level for amateur rugby). Scholes previously played at Cinderford in National 1.

Dwayne Corcoran, a centre/wing, joins us from Connacht where he played in their B&I Cup team. Dwayne has been in New Zealand for two years, where he was a part of the Otago wider training squad.

And Brendan Mitchell also moves from Down Under - the back row/second row joins from Sunnybank Dragons Premiers in Australia for the 2017/18 season. Brendan also played for Sunshine Coast Stingrays and was part of the Australia 7s training squad.

Dan Swithenbank, a second row from Patumahoe Premiers in New Zealand and most recently from Bandon RFC in Ireland, will also join the squad for training in preparation for the new season.

Tristan King, a hooker/back row who has represented Ulster u20s, will move from Malone RFC in Ireland to the club.

And exciting young wing/fullback Jon Younie has joined us from North Walsham where he was a proven try scorer for them.

Ollie Smith the Bury Pro-am Head Coach said: “I'm really excited by the guys we've been able to bring in and how they are going to compliment the guys that re-signed for this season.

"It’s a great mix of players to pick from that gives us strength in depth but also some selection headaches.

"That competition for places is key to driving the team forward and ultimately what we hope will be a successfully season".

The news follows the re-signing of Luke Palmer, Harry Anderson-Brown, Alex Grey, Shaque Meyers, Will Simpson and Will Affleck, as well as new signings' Luca Merolle, Federico Silvestri and Daniele Greco.