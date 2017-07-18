Bury left to rue missed catches as they drop points at The Vic

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bury St Edmunds 206

drew with Horsford 185-7

Basement side Bury St Edmunds were left to reflect on dropped catches being the difference between a draw and a much-needed win at home to Horsford on Saturday.

The home side, who went into the contest now just over half-way through the 2017 campaign 40 points adrift at the foot of the table, lost the toss and were put in by Horsford.

Youngsters Alex Oxley and Dominic Manthorpe scored 52 for the first wicket before Suffolk’s rising talent Oxley was out for decent 25.

Trinidad & Tabogo overseas player Daron Cruickshank made a disappointing 15 before Manthorpe was out for 49 off 82 balls, including two sixes and four fours.

Captain Sean Park was out for 17 just after lunch with the score on 120, and two more young players in Josh Cantrell (36) and Alfie Marston (25 off 23 balls) added 38.

Late runs came from Mark Nunn (12) and Luke De Plooy (14) as Bury were all-out for 206 off 61 overs.

The Horsford innings started in sensational style with Alistair Allchin bowling Luke Findlay and Christopher Read in the same over, leaving the visitors reeling on 3-2.

Stephen Marillier is the opposition’s key player, and along with Jonathan Crowe, steadied the reply.

But again the game changed as Crowe was bowled by Cantrell for 29 and Marillier by Sean Cooper for 53.

Further wickets fell on 108, 123 and 146, and with seven wickets down Bury had a chance. But Ryan Findlay and Darren Smith shut up shop to play out the final 14 overs.

n Phil Godden maintained an excellent run of form with 55 not out in Bury St Edmunds II’s (150-5) five wicket win at Exning (149-9) in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three.

Hass Dahar got three wickets and Oliver Riddick bowled excellent leg spin with 2-52 off his full quota of 15 overs.

n In Division Six Bury St Edmunds III (174-1) knocked off the target of 172 at Tendring with nine wickets to spare, with captain Aldous 50no and Sam Harrison 48 and Charlie Johnson 47no. Glenford Boyce took 2-30 off his 15 overs.

n Things were much more challenging for Bury St Edmunds IV (151) at home to Nowton II (153-7) in Division Nine West, as they succumbed to a two-run defeat.

n On a rain interrupted afternoon Bury Sunday I (307) had too much for Acton (241) in a 66-run win which saw Hugh Stanton (84), Josh Toon (82) and Phil Godden (85) all scoring high. Ben Whittaker scored a quick 30 not out at the end and went on to take two wickets.

n Greene King Players Of The Week: Phil Godden, Simon Aldous, Hugh Stanton, Josh Toon, Dom Manthorpe.