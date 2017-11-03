Bury come out a different side in second half to record victory

NATIONAL LEAGUE

TWO SOUTH

Canterbury 21

Bury St Edmunds 29

Bury produced an incredible turn around in fortunes to storm to victory in Kent on Saturday.

In the proverbial game of two halves, Bury trailed 21-5 at the break only to score four unanswered tries in the second period.

Canterbury, with advantage of wind and slope, had recovered well from going five points down to Will Scholes profiting from an akward bounce from Liam McBride’s kick after just six minutes to build up a commading half-time lead.

While locks Royce Cadman and Matt Corker in particular were putting pressure on the Bury lineout and proving effective ball carriers to boot, it was in midfield where Bury really struggled to contain Murray and Tom Best. The two centres constantly broke the line causing Bury numerous problems.

Best’s storming break was stopped by a magnificent last gasp tackle by McBride but Murray was on his shoulder to dive over in the corner and fly-half Oli Best converted well from wide out.

As Canterbury began to take control Bury began to concede penalties. From one scrum-half Dan Smart’s quick tap and chip caught Bury cold, and Best was on hand to pounce on the loose ball for a simple score.

Five minutes later a series of attacks in the Bury 22 finally earned Canterbury a scrum 10 metres out. The ball was sent blind and with the cover drawn in Barney Howard was able to dive over by the flag. Best’s excellent conversion sent the hosts into the break 21 – 5 up.

To have any hope Bury needed to score first and after nine minutes from the restart, they did just that as patient play provided an opening appeared for Scholes to waltz through from Harrison’s flip pass. The lock showed good pace to make fully 40 metres before handing over to Conan Osbourne to finish the move.

Bury were now dominant and they were in touching distance on the scoreboard when man-of-the-match Sean Stapleton drove through three attempted tackles and swift hands along the back line allowed Corcoran to race in. Fraser Honey converted for 21-19.

Another fumble under pressure by Canterbury saw the ball turned over and moments later Honey could not quite believe how much space he was given. The fly-half ghosted through and provided a long pass for Chris Lord to run in and give Bury the lead.

Canterbury tried to respond but Stapleton led a superb defensive effort before a fifth try arrived in the final minute via Brendan Mitchell.