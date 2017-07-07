Bury collapse after openers give them a good start

GIBBS DENLEY

Cambridge G (139-1) beat Bury St Eds (136)

by nine wickets

A poor batting display saw Bury St Edmunds slip to defeat on the road at Cambridge Granta on Saturday.

Batting first, Bury’s openers Ben Curran (52) and Dominic Manthorpe (37) got their side off to a positive start, putting on 86 runs for the first wicket.

However, once those two had been dismissed, the Bury innings fell apart.

Danger man Daron Cruickshank made just nine runs, while captain Sean Park could only muster one before he was trapped lbw.

After Curran and Manthorpe, only number nine batsman Luke Du Plooy (11 no) managed to score double figures.

Granta made light work of their run chase, with James McKinney claiming the only wicket for Bury when he removed Douglas Rice for 71.

Bury travel to Great Witchingham tomorrow (11am).

n Bury II (90) suffered a 79-run defeat to Woolpit II (169-9).

Has Dahar was the pick of the Bury bowlers with figures of 4-48.

n Bury III (112) slipped to a 26-run defeat at the hands of Tendering (138).

George Broughton was the leading run scorer for Bury thanks to his knock of 27.

n Nowton II ran out six-wicket winners from their encounter with Bury IV.

An unbeaten knock of 30 runs from Connor McLees helped Nowton over the line.

n Greene King Players of the Week: Ben Curran, Has Dahar, Hugh Stanton, Tom Curry and Samuel Aldous.