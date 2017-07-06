Best’s replacement makes big impression on Mildenhall debut

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell (179) lost to Mildenhall (212)

by 33 runs

Tino Best may have departed, but his replacement gave a big indication on Saturday that Mildenhall will not miss the former West Indies international too much.

With Best set to head back to his homeland for a training camp ahead of the start of the Caribbean Premier League, Mildenhall reacted quickly by bringing in all-rounder Tyron Koen.

And the South African made an instant impression against neighbours Burwell as he starred with the bat and ball at Mingay Park.

Early wickets had fallen when Koen came to the crease, but from the 88 balls he faced, he struck seven fours and four sixes before eventually being dismissed by Jay Ghelani for 92.

Nevertheless, his contribution helped the visitors to a total they had a chance of defending.

With his first ball as a Mildenhall player, 19-year-old Koen got under way by removing Simon Donald, who failed to trouble the scoreboard.

He also claimed the wickets of Richard Potter (9) and Josh Arksey (9) to end with figures of 3-41, while Kyle Morrison (3-32) also made a significant contribution to the win.

On Saturday, Burwell play host to Sudbury, while Mildenhall travel to Vauxhall Mallards (both 1pm).

n Earlier this week Mildenhall captain Ben Shepperson became the first player from the club to register a century for Suffolk since stalwart Andrew Squire in 1992.

Shepperson hit a 129 in Suffolk’s first innings of their drawn Unicorns Championship three-day fixture against Hertfordshire, played at Copdock.

Having returned to the side this year after making his debut in 2012, Shepperson believes he is a better equipped player this time around.

“I didn’t score enough runs when I first got the opportunity to play for Suffolk,” he said.

“I made several starts but didn’t go on. I was known for getting a good-looking 20 but not making the most of it.

“Adam Mansfield (Suffolk skipper) has put his faith in me by picking me this year so it is good to get some runs to repay him.

“Ability-wise I am not a much better player, but I feel I am more mature in that I now know how to get a big score, rather than expecting to get a big score.”