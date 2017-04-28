Best reveals regret at not seeing Mills in Ashes action

New Mildenhall bowler Tino Best has admitted he would have ‘loved’ to see Tymal Mills bowling for England in an Ashes series against Australia, writes Liam Apicella.

Former West Indies international Best has joined the Wamil Way-based side towards the end of his career, whereas in contrast, Mildenhall provided Mills with the springboard to make his way in the professional game.

The left-armer has since represented England at Twenty/20 level, but a back condition means he is unable to play Test cricket, ruling him out of one of the sport’s greatest rivalries.

Speaking about his fellow bowler, Best said: “I have always been impressed with Tymal and the way he operates.

“What is disappointing, with his back, he has not been able to play in an Ashes.

“He is rapid enough to play for England in The Ashes — there is no doubt about it.

“I would love to have seen him bowling against the Australians in Perth and at The Gabba.

“But that is the only sad thing about Tymal. Other than that, the young man is a great prospect.

“I know he will keep working hard and become even better.”

Former Mildenhall College Academy student Mills is currently playing in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore, for whom he has taken four wickets in five appearances.