Bad weather affects all games for Woolpit sides

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Match abandoned at Woolpit (278-6) versus Mistley (28-2)

All of Woolpit’s Saturday games were hampered by the weather, with one cancelled and three abandoned during the second innings.

Woolpit were deprived of a fourth successive victory, helped by the unbeaten 114 from Nathan Crudelli, when rain ended their game against Mistley.

James Deeley (41) and James Holmes (34) took Woolpit to 154-5 before a rapid partnership of 117 between Alex Jackson (51) and Crudelli (114 no) enabled Woolpit to finish on an imposing 278-6.

In reply, Crudelli and Will Parker took early wickets to leave Mistley struggling on 28-2 when the game was abandoned.

n In Division Three, the game between Mistley II (79-2) and Woolpit II (219-4) was abandoned.

In a match reduced to 35 overs, Woolpit scored an impressive 219-4 with Julian Bradwell scoring 94, Matt Angell 44 not out and Geoff Pilgrim 36.

The match was evenly poised with Mistley at 79-2 off 12 overs, when rain forced an abandonment.

n In Division Seven, the game between Mildenhall IV and Woolpit III was cancelled.

n In Division Nine West, the game between Woolpit IV (74-3) and Brockley II (204-5) was abandoned.

After a good start, Brockley were pegged back to 204-5.

In reply Woolpit were 74-3 off 20 overs with Hector Loft on 39 not out when the rain came.

n In the Hunts County Bats Suffolk Cricket League Division One, Woolpit Sunday XI (221-9) beat Bury Sunday I XI 215-8 by six runs.

A half century from Will Parker (55 no) and 33 from James Deeley helped Woolpit recover from 95-6 to reach 221.

Despite 66 from ex-Woolpit player Josh Cantrell, the visitors fell six runs short.