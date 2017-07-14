Back-to-back defeats see Bury still at the bottom of the table

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Great Witchingham (263-3) beat Bury St Edmunds (257) by seven wickets

Bury St Edmunds remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a seven-wicket loss at Great Witchingham saw them slump to consecutive defeats.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat first, Bury saw their first wicket fall early when opener Dominic Manthorpe was caught for 11 runs.

Bury skipper Sean Park then joined Ben Curran at the crease and the pair put on 141 runs for the second wicket, before the latter was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Luke Schlemmer for 47.

Another useful partnership followed between Daron Cruickshank and Curran, with Cruickshank scoring 35 before he became the latest victim of Schlemmer’s bowling to leave Bury at 209-3.

The remaining seven wickets for the visitors then followed, with Schlemmer (5-62) finishing with five wickets and James Hale (2-82) with two, which included Park’s wicket.

The Bury captain scored 124 off of 143 deliveries, including 14 fours and four maximums, but the batsmen who followed him were unable to make any other sizable contributions, as Bury finished all out for 257 after 61.5 overs.

Early wickets would need to fall in the next innings for the visitors to have a chance of securing a crucial victory, and Park’s men made a good start with Dominic Manthorpe (2-52) dismissing both Witchingham openers James Spelman (one) and Sam Arthurton (20).

However, Hale (100) and Schlemmer (110 not out) combined next at the crease and their third-wicket stand of 187 had the hosts back in control.

Cruickshank had Hale caught by Park to make it 224-3, but Michael Jones (19 no) joined Schlemmer at the crease and got Witchingham over the line with seven wickets in hand.

n Vivek Rajagopal (4-8) and Charlie Cook (4-20) led Bury St Edmunds II (73-2) to an eight-wicket win against Wivenhoe Town II (71) in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three, while there were defeats for Bury St Edmunds III and Bury St Edmunds IV.