READERS’ PICTURES: Mill’s splendid in the sunshine

This week’s winner is Steve Greig with this classic East Anglian scene.

Steve, from Bury St Edmunds, said he took the picture ‘at the end of a super walk around Bures’ with the water mill looking splendid in the sunshine.

Puppy by Peter Simpson ANL-160824-121719001

Steve wins the chance to have his picture made into an A3 canvas print courtesy of Denny Bros’ Sprint Print service in King’s Road, Bury St Edmunds. Alternatively, he can choose to have five smaller glossy prints.

And Peter Simpson, from Little Waldingfield, sent in this picture of his border terrier puppy exploring the recently harvested cornfields around the village.

Send your pictures to news@buryfreepress.co.uk. Please put ‘readers’ pictures’ in the subject line and include your name, full postal address (we’ll need it if you’re a winner) and some information about your picture.