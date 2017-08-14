VIDEO: Bury Town FC manager reflects on team's first game, a home draw against Romford FC

Ben Chenery gives his assessment of The Blues opening performance
The Ram Meadow side were in action for the first time this season, hosting fellow Bostik League Division One North team Romford FC.
They drew 1-1, despite having the majority of possession. Bury had a penalty saved in the first half before going a goal down on the 72nd minute, against the run of play.
But new signing Cemal Ramadan brought the team back into contention on the 81st minute, to salvage a point.
Ben Chenery gave his verdict, before speaking at length to the Free Press for this week's paper - plus his expectations of Tuesday's game away to Hertford Town (7.45pm).
