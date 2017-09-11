Bury St Edmunds Golf Club retain Suffolk County Hambro Cup in style

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club are the Suffolk County Hambro Cup team knockout Champions (under 10 handicap) for the second year running.

Fielding six of the eight players who were victorious in last year’s final, Captain Phil Smailes led his team to a convincing 11-up win over Gorleston at Rookery Park on Sunday.

Trevor Titcombe and Dan Smailes were the stars of the morning Foursomes winning their match 4-up with Roger Nicholson and Club Junior Champion Max Adams winning 3-up.

Despite Mike Greener and Club Champion Craig Nurse losing 5-down Bury went to lunch 3-up overall with Suffolk Senior Championship runner-up Steve Dufffety and Stephen Lankester also winning 1-up.

But this impressive victory was a true team effort with Nurse and Greener more than redeeming themselves with a 7-up success over the same Gorleston pairing in the afternoon matches.

Also in the afternoon, Titcombe and Smailes and Duffety and Lankester were all square whilst Nicholson and Adams won their second match of the day 1-up.

Team captain Phil Smailes congratulated his squad on another superb Hambro campaigne including reserve-on-the-day Ben Coleman and fellow squad member Malcolm Wyer and club captain Nick Bonney, who provided support from the side-lines during the final.

The Hambro Cup was first played for annually by Suffolk based golf clubs in 1931 and this was only the fifth victory by the Bury club (1935, 1975, 1996, 2016 and 2017), but this year’s win showed that last year was no fluke and that they are worthy Suffolk County Hambro Cup Champions for the second year running.

Bury GC Tolly team (10-18 hcp) also played their final at Rookery Park on Sunday, but lost to Ufford Park by nine.

However, this year was an impressive run to the final by captain Colin Aves and his Tolly team – Max Whittaker, Paul Ives, Sean Frost-Plamer, Mike Darling, Barry Storey, Edward Pomeroy, Steven Gee and Ben Whittaker.

Bury play in yet another Suffolk county final (the club’s sixth this year) on Monday September 18, teeing off at midday, when they face Brett Vale in the Beaumont Trophy at Stowmarket.

For more golf news, this week's Bury Free Press will have even more of Chris Boughton's analysis and results from across Suffolk's clubs.