Bury boss praises Ottley-Gooch

‘Resilient, dogged, determined’ — Ben Chenery has heaped praise on experienced player Leon Ottley-Gooch after a man-of-the-match performance against Romford FC.

Ottley-Gooch, 30, became a permanent squad member at Bury Town this summer, following a loan spell in the second half of last season.

And manager Chenery could not hold back his effusive praise of the midfielder-turned-central defender, who has started the season with a bang.

He was awarded Man of the Match in the 1-1 draw at home to Romford FC last Saturday and then scored in the team’s 6-0 rout at Hertford Town.

“Leon is exactly the sort of player I want in my squad”, Chenery said. “We’ve been keen for a while, and you can see why with the start he’s had.

“He’s a resilient and dogged player, and reminds me of myself a little — he’s very determined and that matches my mindset. He’s the sort of player we can build a team around.

“The players are a reflection of you as a person, in my opinion, and I’m very happy with the team around me.

“I think it’s important to have players around you that not only understand your way of thinking, but have a similar attitude, and Leon does.

“He’s a prime example of a player that pushes everyone else to work harder.”

And Ottley-Gooch reflected that view, when asked by the Free Press, about the team’s performance against Romford.

Bury had the majority of possession and looked the more dangerous of the sides, but Darren Mills’ first-half missed penalty, he said, counted against the team.

The home team looked creative and dynamic at times, as defender Ottley-Gooch produced an ‘immense’ performance, according to Chenery.

“I felt we controlled the game and I think the performance was good, but missing the penalty wasn’t good,” he said.

“It turned the momentum away from us and allowed them to get in with a goal.

“But we played much better than Romford and this bodes well for the season, we just needed to convert a few more chances.

“I’m of course proud and it’s exciting to be given the MotM award but I would preferred the three points — it’s a team game and results are what count.”

Cemal Ramadan scored the equaliser for the home team on his debut after returning to the club, to salvage a point after falling a goal behind.

And David Cooper was taken off after fears of a broken wrist, but he will play tomorrow’s FA Cup fixture at home to Tilbury (3pm) after it was confirmed to be just a sprain.

Bury Town: Luis Tibbles, David Cooper, Joe White, Noel Aitkens, Leon Ottley-Gooch, Kyran Clements, Liam Wales, Ryan Jolland, Darren Mills, Bradley Barber, Cemal Ramadan (subs: Ollie Canfer, Darcy De’ath, Ollie Hughes, Joe Yaxley, James Bradbrook)

Free Press Man of the Match —Leon Ottle-Gooch: Inclined to agree with the Bury Town club after a commanding performance from the experienced player — very good in the air, imposed himself on Romford’s attack and looked every bit the natural centre-back.

Attendance: 318