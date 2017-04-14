Your last chance to help shape future of Bury’s town centre

You have a week left to have your say and influence the future of Bury St Edmunds town centre.

For the past six weeks St Edmundsbury Borough Council has been urging residents, town centre workers, shoppers and visitors to give their views on the issues that need to be addressed to ensure the town centre continues to be a place people come to.

There have been consultation displays at stalls at Bury market, the leisure centre, The Apex, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose to make sure that voices are heard before a town centre masterplan is drafted.

The Bury Society, the Churchgate Area Association and Moreton Hall Residents Association held their own events.

Hard copies of the questionnaires are still available at The Apex, library, Leisure Centre, West Suffolk College and West Suffolk House.

Now there is a week left for people to give views with the deadline for responses 5pm on April 21.

The simplest way to take part is online at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bsemasterplanClick to comment}

John Popham of the Bury St Edmunds Town Trust, said: “We know that while there are many wonderful things about the town, there are areas that don’t work or require upgrading.

“Even without the planned new houses across the region, the population is growing, and more cars use our roads. The Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Masterplan is about how we make the town better for all, fix its problems, and make it truly accessible.

“It’s only by doing all these things that we can ensure its success for the next decade and beyond.”

The Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Masterplan is supported by a working group comprising representatives of OurBuryStEdmunds Business Improvement District, the Suffolk Chamber in Bury St Edmunds, Bury St Edmunds market traders, The Bury Society, the Bury St Edmunds Town Trust, Bury St Edmunds Town Council, St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Suffolk County Council, working alongside urban design and town planning specialists David Lock Associates and Peter Brett Associates.