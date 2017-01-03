Youngsters celebrate new Bury St Edmunds play area

Children in Bury St Edmunds are celebrating the completion of a new £55,000 play area, with a games area to follow in the spring.

Residents on the Westley Estate selected the equipment and the location of the new play area, which has now opened in Hooper Square.

Borough councillors Robert Everitt and Clive Springett, who contributed more than £1,000 each from their locality budgets toward the costs, joined residents to celebrate the opening of the new play area during the festive holidays.

Carol Lawrence, secretary of the Westley Estate Residents’ Association said: “The new play area looks brilliant and has been a real hit with the local children.

“It was great that children, parents and other residents were all able to choose the equipment and layout of the play area back in the summer. We have also chosen a new multi-use games area which will open in the spring.

The old goal posts, which were donated to the residents’ association, are going to another community group who I am sure will put them to good use.”

Cllr Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities said: “The success of this project has been with the community and the work that they have carried out with us from day one. The old play areas in Hooper Square and Ridley Road were due a refurbishment. We consulted with residents to deliver one new better play area on a site that is of their choosing and the results look fantastic.”

Cllr Springett said: “Robert and myself were only too pleased to support this project through our locality budgets. I am sure that this play area will prove very popular with local youngsters who will also be looking forward to the opening of the new play area in the spring.”