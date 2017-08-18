Young people give their time for good causes in Bury St Edmunds

Fifteen young people have joined forces to help others through projects organised as part of their National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

Seven of the group members spent last week renovating the hair salon at North Court Care Home, in Bury St Edmunds, and tidying its garden while the remaining eight helped raise funds towards a skatepark in Thurston in memory of air rifle victim Ben Wragge, who died last year.

Lucia Henry, Oli Mulholland, Megan Aves and Sophie Cadman with North Court manager Leleen Belen

Sixteen-year-old Oli Mulholland was among those who volunteered at the care home in Northgate Street.

He said the revamped hair salon looked ‘a lot better’ and he was sure the residents would like the transformation because they had been given the opportunity to choose the paint colour which was used.

“Compared to how it was before, it now looks a lot better and it’s a much nicer space for them as well,” he said.

The group’s work in the garden included tidying up a compost heap area to improve the view for those residents who overlook it.

“As a group we’ve all learned that helping out other people gives you a lot back to yourself, said Oli.

“When they say they like what you’ve done for them and you know you’ve done it for free it does make you feel really good. I think we’re all really happy to have been a part of it,” he added.

Events organised by the fund-raising group included a leg waxing in Bury market last Wednesday, when members of the public were invited to pay £5 per strip to wax the young men’s legs, and a sponsored 10 mile walk from Angel Hill to Thurston on Thursday.

Thurston student Jamie Dempsey, aged 16, was in the fund-raising group and among those who volunteered to have his leg waxed.

He said: “It was really good. Obviously it was painful but I expected that and it was for a good cause so I think it made it all worth while in the end.”

The group’s efforts raised a total of £200 to go towards building a skatepark when a suitable site is found.