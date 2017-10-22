Young Green Fingers blossom in bloom awards

Students from nine schools in Bury St Edmunds who took part in the Young Green Fingers Scheme have been rewarded for their efforts.

Around 200 students, parents and teachers gathered at the annual awards ceremony at The Athenaeum on Tuesday night.

Joe Tully from Abbots Green Primary was presented with one of the Star Gardeners Awards. Pictured with Adrian Bloom from Bressingham Gardens Picture by Jo Sweetman

The Young Green Fingers Scheme is run by Bury in Bloom, a sub-committee of the Bury Society, to encourage children to get involved in gardening and the environment.

All nine schools’ efforts were recognised, with each of them being presented with gold and silver awards.

Hardwick Primary School bagged the Outstanding Achievement Award for maintaining high standards in gardening and for their innovative approach to improving the children’s skills and knowledge.

The Crop to Fork Award was awarded to Emma Godfrey from St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School for making the most of produce from the school garden.

Pupils from Hardwick Primary School were presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award 2017 with (left to right) Adrian Bloom, Sue Hammond- Bray from Hardwick Primary, Patrick Chung and Nick Evans Treatt Picture by Jo Sweetman

The Star Gardeners awards were given to five students - Joe Tully from Abbots Green Primary School, Keeley Pope and Imogen Ranson from Tollgate Primary, Owen Jones from County Upper School and Rae Saunders from Priory School.

Representatives from local businesses and organisations presented the awards.