Young film-makers aim to put Bury St Edmunds businesses on the map

Brothers Harry and Willoughby MacGillivray are making a name for themselves by becoming budding film makers.

The two, who attend South Lee School, have set up their own company – B&H Films – and produced promotional film for two Bury St Edmunds businesses.

“It was really fun making them,” said Harry, who chose his two favourite shops for the project, Hardcore Hobbies and Intersport.

The idea was born when dad Max, a director of Redfox recruitment company, took a road trip by motorbike from London to South Africa to highlight to children where fresh fruit and vegetables originate.

Harry, 11, got involved in helping to sort out the equipment dad would need for the trip and, using borrowed film equipment, he and nine-year-old Willoughby, known as ‘Boo’, set off on their business venture to promote Bury.

Harry became interested aged five when he filmed himself reading the news and later compiled a short video of a school trip with subtitles and music.

The promotional film proved such a success that Intersport has invited them back to do more. It is available to view on the brothers’ ‘B&H Films’ YouTube channel.