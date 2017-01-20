Young Bury St Edmunds students experience fun of senior school

Almost 100 Bury St Edmunds pupils got a taste of ‘big school’ on Monday when they took part in the first of three sessions aimed at making their transition easier.

More than 90 Year six pupils from primary schools across the Bury Schools Partnership attended the launch of King Edward VI School’s ‘Move Up Mondays’ events this week.

Victoria Romero teaching food and nutrition at launch of Move Up Mondays

Running for three consecutive Mondays, the after-school activity sessions aim to provide students with the opportunity to become familiar with their soon-to-be senior school.

They also give them the chance to experience how engaging, practical and enjoyable lessons at the school can be.

Assistant headteacher David Gower said: “We are delighted with how well the first ‘Move Up Mondays’ sessions went.

“Whether they were making quesadillas in one of our specialist food and nutrition rooms, investigating the ‘biology of breakfast’ in one of our specialist science labs, or making a mirror in one of our design technology workshops, pupils threw themselves into the activities with enthusiasm and confidence.

Science lesson at launch of Move Up Mondays

“It was fantastic to see them working alongside our student leaders and meeting the teachers who will be working with them from September 2017.”

Science lessons at launch of Move Up Mondays