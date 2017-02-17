Yopey Befrienders reaching out

Twenty teenagers from two Bury St Edmunds schools have started volunteering at a care home in the town as ‘YOPEY Befrienders.’

YOPEY Befrienders are young people who volunteer to visit elderly people with dementia to ease loneliness.

The 20 year 10 pupils from County Upper and St Benedict’s secondary schools are visiting residents of St Peter’s House, a 100% dementia care home in Out Risbygate where all the residents have dementia.

YOPEY founder Tony Gearing said: “Bury St Edmunds mid-teens are proving much more mature and helpful than many people expected.”