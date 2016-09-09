Would-be Bruce Lee’s show off their skills in Bury St Edmunds

Would-be Bruce Lee’s showed off their silky skills when a Bury St Edmunds karate club held a special demonstration and grading in the town centre.

The Northgate Club, which continues to grow in stature, showcased its incredible talents to the watching public in Charter Square.

Northgate Karate demonstration at the Arc ANL-160509-082700009

Sensi Bill Williams, 4th Dan, said: “We want to draw talent through, now that karate has been accepted into the Olympics.

“Overall, despite the weather in the afternoon, we feel the demonstration went well.

“The club has had lots of interest following their efforts. The team worked hard and did both Northgate and themselves proud.”

During the day, a number of the club’s Red Dragons (aged 4 to 8) completed their gradings, as did junior members Rowan Currie, who obtained his 12th Kyu red belt, and Nieve Etherington, who passed her 10th Kyu yellow orange stripe belt.

Northgate Karate demonstration at the Arc ANL-160509-082808009

Fellow junior members Jess Etherington, Sophie Swan, Lola Blofield and Daisy Hopwood, along with black belt Sean Daines, demonstrated a selection of Japanese Kata.

Karate is an exciting combat sport and an effective form of self-defence.

The sport uses the hands and feet to deliver blows, kicks and strikes with great power and control.

Red Dragons meet every Tuesday at Horringer Court Middle School (6.30pm) while juniors and seniors converge at the same venue (7-8pm) on a Tuesday and at Westley Middle School on a Thursday (7-8pm).

Northgate Karate demonstration at the Arc ANL-160509-082753009

New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the club’s website at: www.northgate-karate.co.uk

Northgate Karate demonstration at the Arc ANL-160509-082736009