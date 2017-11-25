Worlington works together to install life saving defibrillator

Worlington is a safer place thanks to a lottery grant and the efforts of villagers who have made it possible for a defibrillator to be installed at the village hall.

The project was masterminded by Worlington Parish Council but also financed by the Big Lottery Fund and the Community Heartbeat Trust.

In addition, Worlington electrician Chris Hall did the installation at no cost and Mildenhall funeral directors G R Peachey and Sons provided a plaque explaining who funded it.

The trust held a training session which was attended by about 30 people, though the unit talks you through its use step-by-step.